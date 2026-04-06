UN Finds South Korea Violated Asylum Seekers’ Rights in Airport Detention Case

The United Nations Human Rights Committee has ruled that the Republic of Korea violated international human rights law after denying an asylum seeker from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) access to refugee procedures and confining him in Incheon International Airport’s transit zone for 14 months under inhumane conditions.

The decision, issued under the Committee’s individual complaints mechanism, highlights serious breaches of international obligations, including arbitrary detention, denial of asylum rights and failure to ensure humane treatment.

Denied Asylum, Trapped in Legal Limbo

The case dates back to February 2020, when the Congolese national arrived in South Korea as a transit passenger and requested asylum, citing fears for his life after being kidnapped by an armed group and later accused of affiliation with it.

However, immigration authorities refused to process his application, arguing that as a transit passenger who had not formally entered the country, he was ineligible to apply under South Korea’s Refugee Act.

This administrative decision effectively placed the asylum seeker in a legal vacuum. He remained confined in the airport’s transit area until April 2021, despite initiating legal proceedings—including administrative litigation and a habeas corpus petition.

‘Not a Legal Black Hole’

In its ruling, the UN Committee rejected the notion that airport transit zones fall outside state responsibility.

“The transit zone of an international airport is not a legal black hole,” said Hélène Tigroudja, Vice Chair of the Committee. “It falls under the State Party’s jurisdiction.”

The Committee emphasized that international human rights protections apply to all individuals within a state’s effective control, including those in transit zones.

Violations of Core Human Rights

The Committee identified multiple violations of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR):

Denial of protection from refoulement: Authorities rejected the asylum claim on procedural grounds without assessing the risks the individual faced if returned to the DRC.

Arbitrary detention: The complainant was confined indefinitely with no legal order or clear justification, and no option to leave except by exiting the country.

Inhumane and degrading treatment: During the COVID-19 pandemic, he was subjected to poor living conditions, including: Lack of privacy Insufficient food and medical care Limited access to hygiene products Constant artificial lighting



The Committee concluded that these conditions violated the individual’s right to be treated with dignity and humanity.

A Chain Reaction of Violations

The ruling underscores how denial of asylum access can trigger broader rights violations.

“This case shows how denying the right to seek asylum can lead to a cascade of abuses,” Tigroudja stated, warning against leaving individuals in prolonged legal uncertainty without safeguards.

Domestic Courts Offered Partial Remedy

The Committee acknowledged that South Korean courts later corrected the situation. Both the Incheon District Court and the Seoul High Court ruled in favour of the asylum seeker, affirming that transit passengers should be allowed to apply for refugee status.

However, the UN body noted that these judicial interventions came after prolonged harm had already occurred.

Call for Compensation and Reform

The Committee has called on South Korea to:

Provide full compensation for material and moral damages

Ensure effective remedies for the victim

Reform procedures to prevent similar cases

Guarantee access to asylum processes for all individuals under its jurisdiction

The government has been given 180 days to report back on measures taken in response to the ruling.

Broader Implications for Global Asylum Policy

The decision carries significant implications beyond South Korea, particularly as countries increasingly use transit zones and border procedures to manage migration flows.

Human rights experts say the ruling reinforces a clear principle: states cannot evade their obligations by restricting access to territory or legal status.

As global displacement reaches record levels—driven by conflict, persecution and climate shocks—the case highlights the urgent need to ensure that asylum systems remain accessible, fair and grounded in international law.