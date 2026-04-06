Gunfire at Dawn: Police Nab Gang Member in Jharkhand

Sunny Singh, a suspected member of an armed gang, was apprehended on Monday morning after a shootout with the police in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district. Singh, 28, suffered a leg injury during the confrontation, according to officials.

The encounter occurred around 5.30 a.m. near the Domuhana Temple, within the Bhurkunda police station limits. Law enforcement was acting on information that a member of the Rahul Dubey gang planned subversive acts, stated Ramgarh SP Ajay Kumar.

During the operation, Singh allegedly fired upon the police, resulting in a retaliatory exchange that injured him. After his arrest, police recovered two country-made pistols, a mobile phone, and a bag. Singh is currently receiving medical care at a local hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)