Laughing Through Controversy: The Kunal Kamra Parody Debate
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut defends comedian Kunal Kamra amidst controversy for his parody song on Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. Kamra, appearing before a legislative panel, refuses to apologize for his satirical remark. The debate spotlights freedom of expression and the impact of parody in political discourse.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-04-2026 15:34 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 15:34 IST
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- India
Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut stood by comedian Kunal Kamra on Friday, amidst Kamra's confrontation with Maharashtra's privilege committee over a controversial parody song.
Kamra was summoned by the legislative panel for his satire targeting Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Despite the heat, Kamra attended the panel, maintaining his stance and refusing to apologize.
Raut underscored that Kamra's work, a parody, not sacrilege, reflected a tradition aligned with past luminaries like Acharya Atre. The debate raises questions about the boundaries of satire and free expression in political dialogue.
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