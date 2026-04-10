Empowering Women and Youth: The Driving Force of India's Future

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla applauded the growing presence of women in politics, emphasizing the impact of the Nari Shakti Vandan Act on increasing their representation in legislatures. Addressing Goa University students, he underscored the importance of youth participation in politics to foster transparency and accountability in governance.

Birla noted the youth's crucial role in shaping India's future, urging them to engage in democratic processes beyond just voting. He highlighted the global impact of Indian youth's innovations and contributions across various fields, portraying them as pivotal to the country's development goals.

Reflecting on historical movements, Birla encouraged students to dream big and work tirelessly towards ambitious objectives. He commended Goa's significant contribution to India's diversity and urged the youth to continue driving societal progress through active involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)