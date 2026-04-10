Left Menu

Empowering Women and Youth: The Driving Force of India's Future

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla highlights the increasing involvement of women in Indian politics, supported by the Nari Shakti Vandan Act. While speaking at Goa University, Birla emphasized the role of youth in democracy and governance, urging them to actively participate and set ambitious goals for India's development by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 10-04-2026 15:34 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 15:34 IST
Empowering Women and Youth: The Driving Force of India's Future
Om Birla
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla applauded the growing presence of women in politics, emphasizing the impact of the Nari Shakti Vandan Act on increasing their representation in legislatures. Addressing Goa University students, he underscored the importance of youth participation in politics to foster transparency and accountability in governance.

Birla noted the youth's crucial role in shaping India's future, urging them to engage in democratic processes beyond just voting. He highlighted the global impact of Indian youth's innovations and contributions across various fields, portraying them as pivotal to the country's development goals.

Reflecting on historical movements, Birla encouraged students to dream big and work tirelessly towards ambitious objectives. He commended Goa's significant contribution to India's diversity and urged the youth to continue driving societal progress through active involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJP's Bold Blueprint for West Bengal: Key Poll Pledges Unveiled

BJP's Bold Blueprint for West Bengal: Key Poll Pledges Unveiled

 India
2
Amit Shah Criticizes Mamata Banerjee's Leadership Amidst Political Turmoil in West Bengal

Amit Shah Criticizes Mamata Banerjee's Leadership Amidst Political Turmoil i...

 India
3
BJP's UCC Promise Sparks Electoral Battle in Bengal

BJP's UCC Promise Sparks Electoral Battle in Bengal

 India
4
Strengthening Ties: China and North Korea's Strategic Diplomacy

Strengthening Ties: China and North Korea's Strategic Diplomacy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026