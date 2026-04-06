Unprovoked Arson Attempt in Adarsh Nagar
Two men attempted to set fire to a house in Adarsh Nagar, Delhi, without apparent provocation. The family quickly extinguished the flames before serious damage occurred. The suspects have been identified, and a police case has been registered based on CCTV evidence and the victim's statement.
- Country:
- India
In a startling incident in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar, two men have been identified for attempting to set a residential house on fire, the police announced on Tuesday. The incident occurred on April 5, with no injuries reported as the quick action of the family prevented the fire from causing major damage.
According to police, initial investigations suggest no provocation was involved in the arson attempt. Eye-witness statements and CCTV footage reveal the men pouring a flammable liquid on the premises before lighting a matchstick, which led to parts of the house igniting.
A case has been filed under sections pertaining to grievous damage and endangering life and property. Police confirmed that evidence shows the fire was a deliberate act rather than an accident. Efforts are underway to apprehend the suspects.
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