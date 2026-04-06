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Security Breach at Delhi Assembly Gates

A car driven by a masked man broke through the Delhi Assembly gate, causing a security scare. The vehicle, registered in UP, reached the Assembly Speaker's office before the driver left after placing a flower bouquet. The incident is regarded as a serious security concern, following recent bomb threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 15:14 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 15:14 IST
Security Breach at Delhi Assembly Gates
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A vehicle driven by a masked individual charged through the boundary gates of the Delhi Assembly, triggering a security alert on Monday afternoon, according to officials.

The car, which sported a UP registration plate, breached Gate No. 2 of the Assembly premises at approximately 2 PM.

Upon entry, the driver headed towards the office of Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, leaving a flower bouquet near the porch before withdrawing from the scene. Authorities are now treating this as a potential security breach, especially given the recent bomb threats received during the Assembly's budget session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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