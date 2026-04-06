Security Breach at Delhi Assembly Gates

A vehicle driven by a masked individual charged through the boundary gates of the Delhi Assembly, triggering a security alert on Monday afternoon, according to officials.

The car, which sported a UP registration plate, breached Gate No. 2 of the Assembly premises at approximately 2 PM.

Upon entry, the driver headed towards the office of Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, leaving a flower bouquet near the porch before withdrawing from the scene. Authorities are now treating this as a potential security breach, especially given the recent bomb threats received during the Assembly's budget session.

(With inputs from agencies.)