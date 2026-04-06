Chandigarh on Alert: Bomb Threats Shake Schools and Public Buildings

Police in Chandigarh launched an extensive operation on Monday, responding to bomb threat emails targeting schools and government buildings, officials confirmed. Despite the alarm, no suspicious items were found.

The threats initially reached three private schools, detailing potential explosions during school hours. Quick action saw police teams conducting searches within the institutions alongside precautionary checks across the city.

The email threats, mirroring recent hoaxes in Punjab and Haryana, extended to a district court in Ferozepur, prompting evacuations and thorough reviews. Security remains on high alert as investigations seek the source of the emails.

(With inputs from agencies.)