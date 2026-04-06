Left Menu

Easter Tragedy: Deadly Clashes in Northern Nigeria

At least 26 people have died in several Easter attacks across northern Nigeria. Violence in Benue, Borno, and Kaduna states involved clashes between herders and farmers as well as assaults by extremist groups. These incidents are part of Nigeria's ongoing security challenges, with rising tensions between religious communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 06-04-2026 15:22 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 15:22 IST
Easter Tragedy: Deadly Clashes in Northern Nigeria
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

More than two dozen people lost their lives during Easter weekend in a series of attacks across northern Nigeria. Officials reported three separate incidents, with the deadliest occurring in the agricultural community of Mbalom, Benue State, where armed men left 17 dead.

In Borno State, a deadly altercation unfolded at a police headquarters when officers engaged in a prolonged gunfight with an Islamic State-affiliated group early Saturday morning, resulting in four policemen's deaths, according to Borno Police Public Relations Officer Kenneth Daso.

Meanwhile, five congregants were slain during an Easter service in Kaduna State. The army thwarted a mass abduction, saving 31 hostages and causing casualties among the fleeing assailants, evidenced by blood trails along escape routes. These incidents underscore the complex, escalating security challenges that plague northern Nigeria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vehicles could not ply on roads during Congress rule, now fighter jets landing on highways: PM at rally in Assam's Dibrugarh.

Vehicles could not ply on roads during Congress rule, now fighter jets landi...

 India
2
Bengal SIR: If state machinery fails then we will see what can be done, says SC on threat to judicial officers.

Bengal SIR: If state machinery fails then we will see what can be done, says...

 India
3
Middle East conflict evolved into systemic tremor threatening vital arteries of global energy: FM Sitharaman at NIPFP event.

Middle East conflict evolved into systemic tremor threatening vital arteries...

 Global
4
WB SIR: Central forces will not be withdrawn from West Bengal looking at the way things have happened in past, says SC.

WB SIR: Central forces will not be withdrawn from West Bengal looking at the...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026