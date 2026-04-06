Easter Tragedy: Deadly Clashes in Northern Nigeria
At least 26 people have died in several Easter attacks across northern Nigeria. Violence in Benue, Borno, and Kaduna states involved clashes between herders and farmers as well as assaults by extremist groups. These incidents are part of Nigeria's ongoing security challenges, with rising tensions between religious communities.
- Country:
- Nigeria
More than two dozen people lost their lives during Easter weekend in a series of attacks across northern Nigeria. Officials reported three separate incidents, with the deadliest occurring in the agricultural community of Mbalom, Benue State, where armed men left 17 dead.
In Borno State, a deadly altercation unfolded at a police headquarters when officers engaged in a prolonged gunfight with an Islamic State-affiliated group early Saturday morning, resulting in four policemen's deaths, according to Borno Police Public Relations Officer Kenneth Daso.
Meanwhile, five congregants were slain during an Easter service in Kaduna State. The army thwarted a mass abduction, saving 31 hostages and causing casualties among the fleeing assailants, evidenced by blood trails along escape routes. These incidents underscore the complex, escalating security challenges that plague northern Nigeria.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Nigeria
- violence
- Benue State
- Islamic State
- Kaduna State
- security
- conflict
- terrorism
- Christians
- Mbalom
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