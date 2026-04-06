Fatal Stabbing in Delhi Sparks Manhunt: A Tragic Tale of Betrayal and Violence
An 18-year-old, Hasmat, was tragically stabbed to death in Delhi allegedly due to familial tensions over his brother's controversial friendship. The police are searching for the four accused. The incident underscores the fatal consequences of personal vendettas and has heightened community concerns over safety.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 15:39 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 15:39 IST
- Country:
- India
An alarming case of familial tension escalated to fatal violence as an 18-year-old, Hasmat, was stabbed to death in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri.
According to police reports, the tragic incident involved Hasmat and an alleged ongoing friendship between his older brother Hakeem and the wife of Rizbul, one of the accused.
The murder has prompted authorities to launch a manhunt for the four absconding accused, ushering a wave of fear and highlighting community safety issues.
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Pushes for Swift Implementation of CCTV Scheme in Police Stations
Amritsar on Alert: Threat Emails and Major Drug Bust Unveil City's Crime Challenges
Tragedy in Crimea: Senior Russian Air Force Commander Killed in An-26 Crash
Delhi Riots Bail Pleas: Supreme Court Extends Deadline for Police Response
Daring Police Raid Nabs Armed Gang Members in Jharkhand