Fatal Stabbing in Delhi Sparks Manhunt: A Tragic Tale of Betrayal and Violence

An alarming case of familial tension escalated to fatal violence as an 18-year-old, Hasmat, was stabbed to death in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri.

According to police reports, the tragic incident involved Hasmat and an alleged ongoing friendship between his older brother Hakeem and the wife of Rizbul, one of the accused.

The murder has prompted authorities to launch a manhunt for the four absconding accused, ushering a wave of fear and highlighting community safety issues.