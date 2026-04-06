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Tragic Accidents in Andhra Pradesh: A Somber Day on the Roads

Two separate road accidents in Andhra Pradesh claimed the lives of four individuals, including two court employees and a couple. The first accident occurred near Tirupati when their car crashed into a lorry. The second incident happened in Mandapet, where a car plunged into a lake due to driver fatigue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chittoor | Updated: 06-04-2026 16:28 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 16:28 IST
Tragic Accidents in Andhra Pradesh: A Somber Day on the Roads
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In Andhra Pradesh, two separate road accidents resulted in the tragic deaths of four people, according to police reports.

The first incident involved two court employees, Harish and Yugander, from Tirupati, who died when their car collided with a lorry near the YSR junction on the Chittoor-Bangalore highway.

A second accident claimed the lives of a couple in Mandapet as their vehicle plunged into a lake. The driver fell asleep at the wheel, leading to the tragedy, though three passengers were successfully rescued.

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