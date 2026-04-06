Tragic Accidents in Andhra Pradesh: A Somber Day on the Roads

In Andhra Pradesh, two separate road accidents resulted in the tragic deaths of four people, according to police reports.

The first incident involved two court employees, Harish and Yugander, from Tirupati, who died when their car collided with a lorry near the YSR junction on the Chittoor-Bangalore highway.

A second accident claimed the lives of a couple in Mandapet as their vehicle plunged into a lake. The driver fell asleep at the wheel, leading to the tragedy, though three passengers were successfully rescued.