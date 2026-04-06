Outrage in Himachal Pradesh Over Shocking Child Abuse Incident

A heart-wrenching incident of child abuse was reported in Himachal Pradesh's Una district, where a six-year-old migrant girl was tied to stairs and beaten for plucking guavas from a garden.

Videos of the abuse went viral, prompting swift administrative action. The accused, an ex-serviceman, has been summoned for questioning. The police registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Juvenile Justice Act.

The victim, who was rescued by a concerned passerby, has been sent for a medical exam. The incident has ignited public outrage, highlighting issues of child protection and migrant rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)