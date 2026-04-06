Left Menu

Outrage in Himachal Pradesh Over Shocking Child Abuse Incident

A six-year-old migrant girl was beaten and tied to stairs for plucking guavas in Una, Himachal Pradesh. The incident sparked outrage after videos went viral. The ex-serviceman responsible has apologized, but authorities are taking serious action. The girl was rescued by a Merchant Navy captain and is recovering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Una | Updated: 06-04-2026 16:53 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 16:53 IST
Outrage in Himachal Pradesh Over Shocking Child Abuse Incident
  • Country:
  • India

A heart-wrenching incident of child abuse was reported in Himachal Pradesh's Una district, where a six-year-old migrant girl was tied to stairs and beaten for plucking guavas from a garden.

Videos of the abuse went viral, prompting swift administrative action. The accused, an ex-serviceman, has been summoned for questioning. The police registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Juvenile Justice Act.

The victim, who was rescued by a concerned passerby, has been sent for a medical exam. The incident has ignited public outrage, highlighting issues of child protection and migrant rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Artemis II Crew Sets New Record in Human Space Travel

Artemis II Crew Sets New Record in Human Space Travel

 Global
2
Supreme Court Transfers Malda Gherao Case to NIA Amid Rising Bureaucratic Tensions

Supreme Court Transfers Malda Gherao Case to NIA Amid Rising Bureaucratic Te...

 India
3
Global Tensions Escalate Amid Middle East Conflict and Political Maneuvers

Global Tensions Escalate Amid Middle East Conflict and Political Maneuvers

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Attacks on Iran's Petrochemical Industry

Escalating Tensions: Attacks on Iran's Petrochemical Industry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026