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Tragedy in Chirgaon: Alcoholism Leads to Fatal Consequences

A man named Nepal Singh was arrested for allegedly killing his wife over a dispute regarding his alcoholism. The incident took place in Chirgaon, where Singh, intoxicated, attacked his wife with an axe, leading to her death. A police complaint by his son facilitated the arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jhansi | Updated: 06-04-2026 17:42 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 17:42 IST
Tragedy in Chirgaon: Alcoholism Leads to Fatal Consequences
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Chirgaon, a 40-year-old man identified as Nepal Singh was apprehended by police on allegations of murdering his wife, Sheela, with an axe. The crime, rooted in domestic discord over Singh's alcoholism, took a fatal turn on Saturday afternoon.

The incident unfolded in Atpei village, where Singh, under the influence of alcohol, engaged in a heated argument with Sheela that escalated into a violent confrontation. Officials reported that Singh's intoxication contributed to the deadly assault, which culminated in Sheela's tragic demise.

Following a complaint lodged by the victim's son, Saurabh, the authorities swiftly registered a case against Singh. His subsequent arrest was executed near Chirona canal, and the murder weapon, an axe, was retrieved as part of the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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