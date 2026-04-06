Shocking Crime: Arrests Made in Gumla District Rape Case
Three people were arrested in Jharkhand's Gumla district for allegedly raping two women after luring them to a secluded spot and forcing them to consume alcohol. The women reported the incident, leading to the swift arrest of the suspects, with further investigations underway.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gumla | Updated: 06-04-2026 23:29 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 23:29 IST
- Country:
- India
In a disturbing incident in Jharkhand's Gumla district, three men were arrested for allegedly raping two women. The arrest followed a swift police operation after the victims reported the crime.
The incident reportedly occurred when the women were lured to a secluded area, where they were forced to consume alcohol before being attacked. The women's report to the Sadar Police Station prompted immediate action from authorities.
All suspects are now in judicial custody, while further investigations continue to unfold the full details of this heinous crime, bringing to light critical issues of safety and justice.
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