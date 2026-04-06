Left Menu

Shocking Crime: Arrests Made in Gumla District Rape Case

Three people were arrested in Jharkhand's Gumla district for allegedly raping two women after luring them to a secluded spot and forcing them to consume alcohol. The women reported the incident, leading to the swift arrest of the suspects, with further investigations underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gumla | Updated: 06-04-2026 23:29 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 23:29 IST
Shocking Crime: Arrests Made in Gumla District Rape Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident in Jharkhand's Gumla district, three men were arrested for allegedly raping two women. The arrest followed a swift police operation after the victims reported the crime.

The incident reportedly occurred when the women were lured to a secluded area, where they were forced to consume alcohol before being attacked. The women's report to the Sadar Police Station prompted immediate action from authorities.

All suspects are now in judicial custody, while further investigations continue to unfold the full details of this heinous crime, bringing to light critical issues of safety and justice.

TRENDING

1
Trump Calls for Iranian Uprising Amid Ceasefire Discussions

Trump Calls for Iranian Uprising Amid Ceasefire Discussions

 Global
2
Middle East Conflict Sparks Economic Uncertainty

Middle East Conflict Sparks Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Mystery SUV Sparks Chaos in Delhi Assembly!

Mystery SUV Sparks Chaos in Delhi Assembly!

 India
4
Dramatic Rescue: Kidnapped Family Uncovered After Tragic Accident

Dramatic Rescue: Kidnapped Family Uncovered After Tragic Accident

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026