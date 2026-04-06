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Courtroom Chaos: Cousin's Gunfire Leaves Lawyer Wounded

In a shocking courtroom incident, lawyer Jitendra Raj sustained a gunshot wound inflicted by his cousin and fellow lawyer, Virat Raj, over a family feud. Prompt medical care was provided, and authorities are conducting a thorough investigation. Jitendra is in stable condition, while police ensure a fair legal process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lakhimpurkheri | Updated: 06-04-2026 17:42 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 17:42 IST
Courtroom Chaos: Cousin's Gunfire Leaves Lawyer Wounded
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In a dramatic turn of events within a court complex in the Kotwali area, lawyer Jitendra Raj was shot by his cousin, Virat Raj, on Monday, according to officials. The shooting, which left Jitendra with a serious chest injury, is reportedly linked to a family dispute between the two relatives.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Vivek Tiwari indicated that the altercation stemmed from personal family issues. Jitendra was swiftly transported to the district hospital before being referred to Lucknow for advanced medical treatment. As of now, his condition is reported to be stable.

High-ranking district officials, including District Magistrate Durga Shakti Nagpal and Superintendent of Police Khyati Garg, visited the scene and emphasized the need for proper care for the injured. The police have promised a thorough investigation to ensure justice is served.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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