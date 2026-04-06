Violent Clash Erupts During Mumbai Religious Procession: Bajrang Dal Members Injured
Three Bajrang Dal members sustained serious injuries in a clash between two groups during a religious procession in Mumbai's Goregaon. Police arrested 10 people linked to the Sunday night violence. Civic authorities demolished unauthorized homes linked to the accused. The police registered cases related to rioting under relevant sections.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-04-2026 17:52 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 17:52 IST
- Country:
- India
In Mumbai's Goregaon, a violent clash during a religious procession left three Bajrang Dal members seriously injured, police reported on Monday.
Authorities have arrested 10 individuals in connection with the violence that occurred on Sunday night in the Dindoshi-Santosh Nagar area. The confrontation reportedly erupted over playing loud devotional songs, escalating into a brawl with weapons involved.
Civic officials have begun demolishing unauthorized homes allegedly linked to the accused. The police have registered cases under various sections related to rioting.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Goregaon
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- Bajrang Dal
- clash
- religious procession
- arrest
- demolition
- BMC
- rioting
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