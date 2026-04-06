Political Scuffle in Siwan: Osama Sahab Named in Cross-FIRs Following Clash
RJD MLA Osama Sahab, son of Mohd Shahabuddin, has been named in a case after a jeep collided with an auto-rickshaw in Siwan district, leading to a clash between two groups. Police are investigating the incident and the MLA's involvement. Political rivalry may be a factor in the altercation.
- Country:
- India
In a recent development in Siwan district, a case has been filed against RJD MLA Osama Sahab, following a clash that erupted after a vehicle collision. The incident has highlighted tensions in the area, with suggestions of political rivalry exacerbating the situation.
The altercation began when a jeep collided with an auto-rickshaw in Semari village, leading to a cross-FIR being filed by Chandan Singh, who was in the jeep, and Dabloo Khan, from the auto-rickshaw. The situation intensified as both groups began to stone each other, resulting in minor injuries among some policemen.
Osama Sahab was named in the FIR based on Singh's complaint, with police investigations underway to determine his involvement. The MLA, elected from Raghunathpur in 2025, remains out of reach for comments as authorities probe possible political motives behind the clash.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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