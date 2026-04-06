Clearing the Air: Arunachal Pradesh CM Welcomes Supreme Court Inquiry

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has expressed support for the Supreme Court's directive to initiate a CBI inquiry into allegations of contract awards to his family members. He stated that his administration has nothing to hide and welcomes this step to ensure transparency.

The Supreme Court's decision mandates a preliminary investigation within two weeks into public works contracts in Arunachal Pradesh, reportedly awarded to firms linked to the CM's kin from 2015 to 2025. This move aligns with efforts to uphold transparency and accountability in governance.

Previously, the Arunachal Pradesh government noted that only 121 out of 21,079 contracts were awarded to firms through a proper tender process over the past decade. Chief Minister Khandu emphasized his government's commitment to a fair and independent inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)