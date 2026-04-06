Foreign Nationals Held in India for Terror Links and Drone Training

A Delhi court on Monday ordered seven foreign nationals, including six Ukrainians, to be held in judicial custody for 30 days on charges of breaching national security. The accused were brought before NIA Special Judge Prashant Sharma following the end of their NIA custody.

They are implicated in a broad terror conspiracy involving links to ethnic rebel groups in India and Myanmar, with allegations of imparting drone training to these groups. Among those detained is US national Matthew Aaron Van Dyke and six Ukrainians, all accused of traveling to prohibited areas and illegally crossing into Myanmar.

The court's decision follows an extended interrogation period, granting the federal agency additional time to investigate these serious charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The investigation continues to explore the full extent of the alleged conspiracy, which includes supporting proscribed Indian insurgent groups.