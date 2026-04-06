Left Menu

Foreign Nationals Held in India for Terror Links and Drone Training

A Delhi court sent seven foreign nationals, including six Ukrainians, to judicial custody for breaching national security. They are allegedly involved in a terror conspiracy linked to ethnic rebel groups in India and Myanmar. The accused were reportedly training these groups in using drones for unlawful activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 19:22 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 19:22 IST
Foreign Nationals Held in India for Terror Links and Drone Training
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court on Monday ordered seven foreign nationals, including six Ukrainians, to be held in judicial custody for 30 days on charges of breaching national security. The accused were brought before NIA Special Judge Prashant Sharma following the end of their NIA custody.

They are implicated in a broad terror conspiracy involving links to ethnic rebel groups in India and Myanmar, with allegations of imparting drone training to these groups. Among those detained is US national Matthew Aaron Van Dyke and six Ukrainians, all accused of traveling to prohibited areas and illegally crossing into Myanmar.

The court's decision follows an extended interrogation period, granting the federal agency additional time to investigate these serious charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The investigation continues to explore the full extent of the alleged conspiracy, which includes supporting proscribed Indian insurgent groups.

TRENDING

1
Electric Fault Sparks 'Lava' Scare in Jalna City

Electric Fault Sparks 'Lava' Scare in Jalna City

 India
2
Hockey India Sub Junior Championship: Thrilling Victories and Stunning Goals

Hockey India Sub Junior Championship: Thrilling Victories and Stunning Goals

 India
3
Violence in Nanded: Shiv Sena Worker Stabbed to Death Amid Rising Tensions

Violence in Nanded: Shiv Sena Worker Stabbed to Death Amid Rising Tensions

 India
4
Bihar's Crackdown on Oil Companies: PNG Rollout Pressures Mount

Bihar's Crackdown on Oil Companies: PNG Rollout Pressures Mount

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026