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Justice Served: 25-Year Sentence in POCSO Case

A court sentenced Samadan to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment for kidnapping and raping a 16-year-old girl. He was found guilty under POCSO and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The crime took place in a village under Pakri police jurisdiction, resulting in a fine of Rs 35,000 as well.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 06-04-2026 22:35 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 22:35 IST
Justice Served: 25-Year Sentence in POCSO Case
Samadan
  • Country:
  • India

A local court has delivered a pivotal verdict, sentencing Samadan to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment for heinous crimes including kidnapping and raping a minor. The incident, which occurred six months ago, left the community in shock and called for swift legal action.

The court proceedings, led by Additional District Judge (POCSO) Pratham Kant, culminated in a guilty verdict under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, drawing attention to the gravity of the offenses committed by Samadan.

Prosecution Officer Vimal Kumar Rai highlighted the legal closure provided to the victim and her family, emphasizing the significant sentence and fine of Rs. 35,000 imposed on Samadan. The case underscores the judicial system's role in delivering justice and deterring such crimes in society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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