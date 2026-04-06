Government Postpones Quality Control Deadline for Electrical Appliances

The government's decision to extend the implementation timeline for the mandatory quality control order (QCO) on electrical appliances reflects a strategic approach to addressing current supply chain challenges. Set to take effect in October 2026, the QCO covers appliances not exceeding 250 volts for single-phase and 480 volts for other types, including DC-supplied and battery-operated devices.

This extension underscores the government's effort to bolster domestic production of induction heaters and compatible utensils, responding to increased demand triggered by potential cooking gas shortages. The West Asia crisis has affected the movement of oil and gas shipments through the crucial Strait of Hormuz, leading to public apprehension about LPG accessibility.

This development follows a previous extension in May 2025 and aligns with overarching goals to enhance the country's energy resilience and archive a sustainable production ecosystem amidst shifting regional dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)