Priyanka Gandhi Slams Modi's Foreign Policy Amidst West Asia Crisis

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of compromising India's interests and failing to address the safety of Indians during the ongoing West Asia crisis.

Speaking at campaign meetings for the April 9 Assembly polls, Vadra criticized the Centre's lack of a concrete safety plan for Indians affected by the conflict, particularly those from Kerala.

She further alleged that Modi prioritizes ties with the U.S. and Israel over Indian welfare, compromising national energy policies and overlooking communal corruption within the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)