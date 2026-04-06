Priyanka Gandhi Slams Modi's Foreign Policy Amidst West Asia Crisis
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized Prime Minister Modi for prioritizing personal power over national interests amidst the West Asia crisis. She accused Modi of neglecting the safety of Indians abroad and compromising India’s energy sector to favor the U.S., while also targeting internal governance inefficiencies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur(Ker) | Updated: 06-04-2026 19:02 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 19:02 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of compromising India's interests and failing to address the safety of Indians during the ongoing West Asia crisis.
Speaking at campaign meetings for the April 9 Assembly polls, Vadra criticized the Centre's lack of a concrete safety plan for Indians affected by the conflict, particularly those from Kerala.
She further alleged that Modi prioritizes ties with the U.S. and Israel over Indian welfare, compromising national energy policies and overlooking communal corruption within the country.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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