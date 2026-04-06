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Supreme Court Quashes Case Against Doctor Accused of Surgical Misstep

The Supreme Court dismissed criminal charges against a doctor following a surgery on a child, citing that the proceedings were an abuse of court process. The bench noted the absence of malice and highlighted that the procedure adopted was among recognized medical alternatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 21:01 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 21:01 IST
Supreme Court Quashes Case Against Doctor Accused of Surgical Misstep
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The Supreme Court has quashed criminal proceedings against a doctor accused of misconduct following a surgery on a toddler. The court found no malice or wrongdoing on the doctor's part and deemed the ongoing case an abuse of legal process.

Justices Pamidigantam Sri Narasimha and Manoj Misra emphasized the distinct treatment of medical professionals in the eyes of the law. They acknowledged that while the doctor's procedure was one of several recognized alternatives, there was no intention of malice, and proper consent procedures were followed.

The dismissal followed complaints from the child's father who alleged that a surgical procedure had been performed without full consent. However, the court concluded that continuing with the criminal case would not serve the ends of justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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