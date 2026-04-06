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Controversial Motion Denied: Opposition's Bid to Remove Chief Election Commissioner Falls Short

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan dismissed requests to debate the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, which were submitted by opposition members who accused him of partisan actions and obstructing electoral fraud investigations. Both legislative leaders ruled against admitting the motions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 21:13 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 21:13 IST
Controversial Motion Denied: Opposition's Bid to Remove Chief Election Commissioner Falls Short
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The bid by opposition members to discuss the dismissal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has been quashed by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan. Accusations of partisanship and interference in electoral fraud probes were at the center of the requests.

Submitted under constitutional mandates by numerous opposition MPs, the requests aimed to address alleged misconduct by Gyanesh Kumar in favoring the ruling party. Despite the submissions, leaders of both parliamentary houses refused to entertain the motions.

The process for removing the Chief Election Commissioner resembles that of Supreme Court judges, requiring evidence of misbehavior or incapacity. However, authorities concluded that the present accusations did not warrant further action, resulting in the formal rejection of the motions on constitutional grounds.

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