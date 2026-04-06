Fadnavis Criticizes Opposition's Move in Goa Bypoll

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis criticized the Opposition for fielding candidates in the Ponda assembly bypoll in Goa, which he believed should have been unopposed as a tribute to late minister Ravi Naik's legacy. Fadnavis expressed his disappointment at a public meeting, noting that such a move lacked a cultured approach.

Despite the Opposition's entry, Fadnavis expressed confidence in BJP nominee Ritesh Ravi Naik's victory. He emphasized the transformative impact late CM Manohar Parrikar's schemes and current CM Pramod Sawant's efforts have had on Goa, particularly in education.

Highlighting the state's growing stature, Fadnavis mentioned Goa's recognition at the World Economic Forum summit. The state's ability to attract significant investments has bolstered confidence in Goa's governance and the BJP, drawing attention at international forums.

(With inputs from agencies.)