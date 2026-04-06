Mamata Banerjee Criticizes BJP's Electoral Strategies, Seeks Opposition Unity

Mamata Banerjee, the TMC chief, has launched a scathing attack on the BJP, alleging a 'tacit understanding' with the Congress and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. She claims many IAS and IPS officers from West Bengal are being transferred, affecting the state's development.

Banerjee accuses the BJP of orchestrating manipulations in the electoral process, such as interfering with officer placements and influencing voter lists. She vows to tour India to foster opposition unity against the BJP after the Bengal Assembly elections.

The TMC supremo alleges that BJP policies threaten communal harmony and champions maintaining unity by supporting a wide array of festivals. She calls for a decisive victory against the BJP's policies, which she believes restrict rights and divide communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)