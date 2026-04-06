Rajya Sabha chairman rejects opposition's notice to move motion for removal of Gyanesh Kumar as CEC: Order.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 20:37 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 20:37 IST
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Rajya Sabha chairman rejects opposition's notice to move motion for removal of Gyanesh Kumar as CEC: Order.
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