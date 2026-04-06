Hoax Threats Disrupt GTRE Operations: Politician's Grandson in Alleged Kidnap Plot

The Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE), a DRDO lab, was shaken by a series of threatening emails this week.

Officials confirmed that multiple emails, claiming bombs were planted on the premises, were received. The sender, using the name 'Kiruthiha.udhayanidhi@hotmail', threatened that explosives would detonate by 1:30 pm, along with a plot to kidnap a prominent politician's grandson.

A thorough search deemed the threat a hoax, but authorities have heightened security as investigations continue by the Central Crime Branch.

(With inputs from agencies.)