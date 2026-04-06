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Hoax Threats Disrupt GTRE Operations: Politician's Grandson in Alleged Kidnap Plot

Multiple threatening emails claimed explosives were planted at DRDO's GTRE facility. The emails, in Tamil, alleged a plot to abduct Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin's grandson. Police secured the premises, deemed the threat a hoax, and increased security. Central Crime Branch is intensifying investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-04-2026 22:46 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 22:46 IST
Hoax Threats Disrupt GTRE Operations: Politician's Grandson in Alleged Kidnap Plot
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The Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE), a DRDO lab, was shaken by a series of threatening emails this week.

Officials confirmed that multiple emails, claiming bombs were planted on the premises, were received. The sender, using the name 'Kiruthiha.udhayanidhi@hotmail', threatened that explosives would detonate by 1:30 pm, along with a plot to kidnap a prominent politician's grandson.

A thorough search deemed the threat a hoax, but authorities have heightened security as investigations continue by the Central Crime Branch.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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