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Security Breach Sparks Investigation: A Complex Case Unfolds

Uttar Pradesh Police detained Sarabjeet Singh after he breached security at the Delhi Assembly. His family claims mental health issues. Singh allegedly drove an SUV into the assembly, leaving a bouquet in the Speaker's car. Investigation continues into his activities and motives, amid concerns similar to a past breach incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pilibhit | Updated: 06-04-2026 21:57 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 21:57 IST
Security Breach Sparks Investigation: A Complex Case Unfolds
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  • India

On Monday, Uttar Pradesh Police arrived at the residence of Sarabjeet Singh, who stands accused of a security breach at the Delhi Assembly. The police questioned his family in Pilibhit, seeking clarification about his recent activities.

Sarabjeet Singh, reportedly dealing with mental health issues, allegedly drove an SUV through a boundary gate of the Delhi Assembly, placing a flower bouquet in the Speaker's vehicle. His family maintains that he was undergoing treatment at Shahjahanpur hospital.

Authorities are examining Singh's motives, given his previously clean record. This incident, echoing a similar breach last year in Delhi, raises concerns about security measures and mental health awareness.

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