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Violence Erupts in Manipur: Protesters Clash with Security Forces

A mob attacked a security forces camp in Manipur's Bishnupur district, injuring four. This followed a bomb attack that killed two children, triggering widespread protests. Protesters vandalized properties and clashed with security forces. The Chief Minister condemned the attack, promising strict action against those responsible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moirang | Updated: 07-04-2026 14:55 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 14:55 IST
Violence Erupts in Manipur: Protesters Clash with Security Forces
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In a surge of violence, a mob stormed a security forces camp in Manipur's Bishnupur district, resulting in injuries to four individuals, officials reported. This tumultuous event followed a bomb attack that tragically claimed the lives of two children, inciting widespread public outrage.

Demonstrators vandalized the camp in Tronglaobi and set vehicles ablaze. Amid the chaos, security forces fired shots, although the source of the gunfire remains uncertain. Earlier actions by locals included the defusal of a locally made mortar shell and the closure of shops and schools in response to the unrest.

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh condemned the deadly attack, terming it a 'barbaric act' and vowed to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice. Additional security measures have been implemented as demonstrations continue to call for accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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