Massive Voter Roll Purge in West Bengal: What's Next?
In West Bengal, nearly 91 lakh voters have been removed from the electoral rolls following a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. The revised list reflects a reduction from 7.66 crore to just over 7.04 crore voters. The state assembly election rolls are now finalized and frozen pending any legal adjustments.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-04-2026 11:20 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 11:20 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant update from West Bengal, the Election Commission has removed nearly 91 lakh voters from its electoral rolls following a Special Intensive Revision exercise.
According to official records, the electorate was reduced from approximately 7.66 crore to just over 7.04 crore, reflecting a significant 8.3 percent decrease.
With the publication of the final supplementary list, the rolls for upcoming assembly elections are now frozen, barring any directives from the Supreme Court where the issue is under consideration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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