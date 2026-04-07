Massive Voter Roll Purge in West Bengal: What's Next?

In a significant update from West Bengal, the Election Commission has removed nearly 91 lakh voters from its electoral rolls following a Special Intensive Revision exercise.

According to official records, the electorate was reduced from approximately 7.66 crore to just over 7.04 crore, reflecting a significant 8.3 percent decrease.

With the publication of the final supplementary list, the rolls for upcoming assembly elections are now frozen, barring any directives from the Supreme Court where the issue is under consideration.

(With inputs from agencies.)