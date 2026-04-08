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Karnataka CM Criticizes Election Commission's 'Bias' Over State Guarantee Schemes

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah criticizes the Election Commission for 'double standards' after it requests details on state guarantee schemes amidst bypolls. He accuses the commission of bias, contrasting it with silence over similar schemes in Maharashtra and Bihar. Siddaramaiah defends Karnataka's programs as part of committed governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-04-2026 19:44 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 19:44 IST
Karnataka CM Criticizes Election Commission's 'Bias' Over State Guarantee Schemes
Siddaramaiah
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has expressed strong discontent with the Election Commission of India, accusing it of exhibiting 'double standards' and 'bias' following its inquiry into Karnataka's guarantee schemes in regions approaching bypolls.

In a message posted on the social media platform 'X,' Siddaramaiah detailed how the commission sought comprehensive reports regarding fund distributions for ongoing schemes within the constituencies affected by recent MLA deaths. The state's programs, like Gruha Jyothi and Gruha Lakshmi, offer essential support - including free electricity, financial aid to women, and rice provisions for BPL families.

Siddaramaiah voiced his grievance against the purported silence of the ECI during similar scheme announcements in Maharashtra and Bihar, framing the investigation into Karnataka's initiatives as unjust. He underscored the initiatives as integral elements of the Congress government's commitments, advocating for their role in supporting human dignity and economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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