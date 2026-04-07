Manipur Bomb Attack Probe Handed Over to NIA
Manipur's Chief Minister, Y Khemchand Singh, announced that the probe into a bomb attack in Bishnupur district has been transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The attack claimed the lives of two children, and authorities are conducting extensive operations to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.
- Country:
- India
Manipur's Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh declared on Tuesday that the state government has decided to transfer the investigation of the deadly bomb attack in Bishnupur district to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The attack tragically claimed the lives of two children.
In a press conference, Singh strongly condemned the incident, suggesting it was orchestrated by those seeking to destabilize the region's peace. The decision to involve the NIA followed detailed discussions with the state's home minister and other lawmakers, aiming to ensure a thorough investigation.
Currently, a massive search operation is underway, including police, Assam Rifles, CRPF, and even helicopters to locate the culprits. Singh urged the public to stay calm and cooperate with ongoing operations, emphasizing efforts to swiftly restore normalcy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Manipur
- bomb attack
- NIA
- investigation
- Y Khemchand Singh
- Bishnupur
- security
- peace
- crime probe
- police
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