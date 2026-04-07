Bloody Betrayal: Farmhouse Murder Unraveled

In a chilling crime that has sent shockwaves through the community, a caretaker was apprehended in Delhi on charges of murdering a 35-year-old farmhouse owner. The accused, identified as Khemchand, allegedly slit the victim's throat with a sickle, driven by deep-seated personal grudges.

The police explained that Khemchand, a 65-year-old resident of Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, harbored resentment against the victim, Rahul Kumar, for alleged assaults. This animosity culminated in the deadly attack on April 5, forcing Khemchand to flee to Delhi after committing the crime.

Gurugram police reported that the crime unit swiftly registered an FIR and, through thorough investigation, led to the arrest and confession by the suspect. Rahul Kumar's body was discovered in a pool of blood, shocking family members who reported his absence after a visit to the farmhouse.