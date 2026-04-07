Diplomatic Reset: India and Bangladesh Aim to Mend Ties

In a diplomatic stride to restore bilateral relations, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will host his Bangladeshi counterpart Khalilur Rahman on Wednesday. The visit marks a crucial attempt to repair ties strained since the collapse of the Sheikh Hasina government in August 2024.

Rahman's visit is the first high-level engagement under the new administration led by Bangladesh Nationalist Party's Prime Minister Tarique Rahman. Among the pressing matters are discussions to renew the Ganga Waters Treaty and address Bangladesh's request for additional fuel supplies amidst supply disruptions due to the West Asia conflict.

Another topic potentially on the agenda is the longstanding Teesta river water-sharing issue. The visit underlines a strategic move by both nations to revive diplomatic and trade relations and navigate geopolitical challenges in the region.