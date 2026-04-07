Torrential Downpours Disrupt Life in Jammu Region
The Jammu region witnessed heavy rains, prompting a cold wave and temperatures dropping significantly. Landslides led to the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar Highway, disrupting normal life. The IMD reported widespread rainfall and falling temperatures due to a western disturbance, with advisories issued for potential landslides and floods.
- Country:
- India
Heavy rains swept through Jammu on Tuesday, ushering in cold wave conditions with temperatures plunging by as much as 7.2 degrees Celsius below the seasonal norm. The downpour also triggered landslides, resulting in the closure of the critical Jammu-Srinagar Highway in Ramban district.
The India Meteorological Department stated that an active western disturbance affected the region for 36 hours, causing persistent rainfall and temperature dips, affecting daily life. Some areas faced waterlogging, while the cold snap was felt across the region.
In response, authorities issued alerts for potential flash floods and landslides, urging residents and travelers in affected areas to exercise caution. Despite the harsh weather, the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage proceeded with minimal disruption.
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