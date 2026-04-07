Torrential Downpours Disrupt Life in Jammu Region

Heavy rains swept through Jammu on Tuesday, ushering in cold wave conditions with temperatures plunging by as much as 7.2 degrees Celsius below the seasonal norm. The downpour also triggered landslides, resulting in the closure of the critical Jammu-Srinagar Highway in Ramban district.

The India Meteorological Department stated that an active western disturbance affected the region for 36 hours, causing persistent rainfall and temperature dips, affecting daily life. Some areas faced waterlogging, while the cold snap was felt across the region.

In response, authorities issued alerts for potential flash floods and landslides, urging residents and travelers in affected areas to exercise caution. Despite the harsh weather, the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage proceeded with minimal disruption.