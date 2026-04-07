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Intense Gun Battle Erupts Outside Israeli Consulate in Istanbul

A violent gun battle unfolded outside the Israeli consulate in Istanbul, resulting in the death of at least two attackers and serious injury to a third. The confrontation involved police and assailants, leading to the injury of two officers. No Israeli diplomats were present in Turkey during this incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 15:54 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 15:54 IST
Intense Gun Battle Erupts Outside Israeli Consulate in Istanbul
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An intense gun battle erupted outside the Israeli consulate in Istanbul, leaving two attackers dead and another seriously injured, witnesses reported on Tuesday.

The clash, captured on Reuters video, showed police pulling guns and taking cover as gunfire lasted for over 10 minutes.

Two police officers were also injured in the confrontation, which occurred in Istanbul's financial district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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