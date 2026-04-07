Delhi Shockwave: Man Arrested for Alleged Child Sexual Harassment

A 45-year-old man has been taken into custody by Delhi Police following allegations of sexually harassing an eight-year-old girl in the city's Rohini district. The arrest was made after a video depicting locals assaulting the man surfaced on social media, drawing widespread attention to the case.

In the viral footage, the accused was seen being beaten by locals, supposedly for leading a minor to his residence under the pretense of repairing a speaker and subsequently sexually assaulting her. The police confirmed that the incident occurred in Delhi's Aman Vihar area.

Delhi Police issued a firm statement, declaring that the suspect has been charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 8 of the POCSO Act. They also admonished the public against taking justice into their own hands and encouraged them to report such incidents to law enforcement for appropriate legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)