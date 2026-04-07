Highway Bust: Charas and Cash Seized in Himachal Pradesh

A routine vehicle check led to a significant drug bust on the Mandi-Pathankot highway, as police seized 1.25 kilograms of charas and Rs 1 lakh in cash from a Shimla resident's car.

Upon noticing erratic behavior from the driver of a black Hyundai Creta, a Kandwal police post team quickly intercepted the vehicle.

The search, conducted with independent witnesses, unveiled the concealed contraband. Identified as Ram Kumar, the suspect is under investigation, facing charges under narcotic laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)