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Highway Bust: Charas and Cash Seized in Himachal Pradesh

A Shimla resident was apprehended on the Mandi-Pathankot highway with 1.25 kilograms of charas and Rs 1 lakh in cash. The police stopped the suspect's vehicle for a routine check and found the contraband concealed in the car's boot. The driver, Ram Kumar, is under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dharamsala | Updated: 07-04-2026 16:09 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 16:09 IST
Highway Bust: Charas and Cash Seized in Himachal Pradesh
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  • Country:
  • India

A routine vehicle check led to a significant drug bust on the Mandi-Pathankot highway, as police seized 1.25 kilograms of charas and Rs 1 lakh in cash from a Shimla resident's car.

Upon noticing erratic behavior from the driver of a black Hyundai Creta, a Kandwal police post team quickly intercepted the vehicle.

The search, conducted with independent witnesses, unveiled the concealed contraband. Identified as Ram Kumar, the suspect is under investigation, facing charges under narcotic laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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