Family Tragedy Unfolds in Surya Vihar: A Mother's Desperate Act

A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Surya Vihar, where a woman allegedly killed her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter and then attempted suicide, according to police reports on Tuesday.

The woman is currently receiving medical treatment, as authorities have filed an FIR and sent the child's body for a postmortem examination. Police suspect that a domestic dispute with her husband may have led to this tragedy. The involved parties, identified as Aadhar Sharma and his wife Neha, lived in a rented home in the area.

Upon returning from work, Aadhar found his daughter and wife unconscious, with visible injuries. Both were rushed to a hospital, where the child was declared dead. Neha remains in critical condition, and an investigation is underway, with her arrest pending further questioning once she regains consciousness.

(With inputs from agencies.)