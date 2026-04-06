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Tragic Scooter Accident Claims Young Life in Gurugram

A 21-year-old, named Kuldeep from Madhya Pradesh, lost his life when a speeding truck collided with his scooter in Gurugram. Two companions suffered minor injuries. An FIR has been filed against the truck driver, who remains unidentified and at large. Police investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 06-04-2026 20:02 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 20:02 IST
Tragic Scooter Accident Claims Young Life in Gurugram
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In Gurugram, a tragic accident resulted in the death of a 21-year-old man, Kuldeep, when a speeding truck collided with the scooter he was riding on Monday. Two friends accompanying him sustained minor injuries.

The incident occurred near Jai Singh Chowk at approximately 2:50 am, when the trio was en route to their destination. The truck, coming from behind, hit the scooter, leading to Kuldeep's instant death. Bystanders promptly alerted the authorities and rushed the injured to a nearby hospital for medical care.

Local police have registered an FIR against the unknown truck driver, who fled the scene post-collision. Efforts are underway to apprehend the accused. Authorities have transferred Kuldeep's body to family members following a completed postmortem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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