Unveiling the Grim Timeline: Major Militant Attacks in Turkey

On Tuesday, a gun battle erupted outside the Israeli consulate in Istanbul, resulting in the death of an attacker, as confirmed by authorities. The incident marks the latest in a series of militant attacks that have plagued Turkey in recent years, attributed to various extremist groups.

The Turkish landscape continues to grapple with violence from organizations such as the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and the Islamic State. Notable incidents include the gunfight on December 29, 2025, in Yalova, which left three police officers and six Islamic State militants dead. Additional significant attacks include the bombing on October 1, 2023, outside government buildings in Ankara, and the tragic New Year's Eve nightclub shooting in Istanbul on December 31, 2016.

These events underline a long-standing pattern of militant actions, with attacks targeting key infrastructure, security forces, and civilians. Authorities have been swift in blaming these organizations for numerous deadly incidents, linking several attacks to high-profile militant groups either operating within Turkey or having international connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)