Manipur Unrest: Tragic Clash and Curfew Imposed
Four people were killed in India's Manipur state after a bomb exploded and police fired on a crowd. Rising tensions between the Meitei and Kuki communities led to these tragic events. A curfew and internet suspension were imposed, affecting thousands of residents.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 07-04-2026 19:40 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 19:40 IST
- Country:
- India
Four individuals were killed in Manipur, India, after escalating tensions resulted in a police firing incident and a bomb explosion, officials reported.
The deaths included two children from the Meitei community, allegedly due to a bomb linked to Kuki militants, a claim they deny.
The state's chief minister ordered immediate curfews and internet suspensions to curb further unrest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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