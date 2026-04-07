Tragedy at Sea: Migrant Boat Capsizes in Mediterranean

In a heartbreaking incident, more than 80 migrants are feared missing after their vessel capsized in the central Mediterranean, according to reports from the UN migration agency.

The ill-fated boat, carrying approximately 120 people, left the Libyan coastal town of Tajoura on Sunday. However, it succumbed to severe weather conditions and overturned. Two bodies have been recovered.

Rescue efforts by a merchant vessel and a tugboat saved 32 individuals, who were then transferred to Italy's southern island of Lampedusa by the Italian coast guard.