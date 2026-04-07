Himachal Pradesh's United Fight Against TB
Himachal Pradesh has seen a noteworthy decrease in TB cases, with figures dropping from 15,760 in 2022 to 14,653 in 2025. The Governor, Kavinder Gupta, emphasizes the need for tuberculosis elimination to be a collective initiative, complimenting the community-driven TB-Free Gram Panchayat program and ongoing screenings.
- Country:
- India
In a significant public health development, Himachal Pradesh reported a decline in tuberculosis cases from 15,760 in 2022 to 14,653 in 2025, marking a seven percent reduction, according to Governor Kavinder Gupta.
Addressing an Ayushman Arogya Camp, Governor Gupta said TB elimination requires a mass movement beyond health department efforts, spotlighting nearly 1.49 million high-risk individuals screened statewide as part of a national program. Notably, 46 percent underwent X-ray examinations, surpassing national averages.
The TB-Free Gram Panchayat initiative has demonstrated success, with 731, 823, and 1,052 panchayats being declared TB-free in 2023, 2024, and 2025 respectively. Gupta advocates support from public officials and citizens to join the cause as 'Nikshay Mitra', offering patients aid in treatment and support.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- TB
- Himachal Pradesh
- health
- movement
- community
- screening
- TB-Free
- Governor
- X-ray
- initiative
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