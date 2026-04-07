12 Arrested in Thabo Mofutsanyana as Police Tackle Surge in Violent Crime

A series of intensified Easter holiday policing operations in the Thabo Mofutsanyana District has led to the arrest of 12 suspects linked to a range of serious crimes, including murder, attempted murder, rape, illegal firearm possession, and drug trafficking, police confirmed.

The high-visibility operations, carried out across multiple municipalities, underscore both the effectiveness of coordinated law enforcement efforts and the alarming rise in violent crime during the holiday period.

Murder Cases Dominate Arrests Across District

Police reported that six suspects were arrested in connection with murder cases spanning Nketoana, Setsoto, Maluti-a-Phofung, and Phumelela municipalities. Among the victims were two women killed in separate incidents in Reitz and Warden, highlighting the persistent threat of gender-based violence in the region.

Authorities have not yet disclosed full details of the incidents, but investigations remain ongoing as police work to establish motives and identify any additional suspects.

Illegal Firearms and Drug Bust in Marquard

In Marquard, a targeted operation resulted in the arrest of five suspects found in possession of illegal firearms, ammunition, and narcotics. Police seized quantities of crystal meth and mandrax—drugs commonly associated with organised crime networks and substance abuse hotspots.

The arrests form part of broader efforts to disrupt the circulation of illegal weapons and drugs, which are often linked to violent crimes across the district.

Spike in Attempted Murders Linked to Alcohol Abuse

Police also recorded a surge in attempted murder cases, many stemming from violent altercations involving firearms and knives. These incidents frequently occurred in public spaces where individuals were reportedly under the influence of alcohol.

Law enforcement officials have raised concerns about the role of alcohol in fuelling violence, particularly during holiday periods when social gatherings increase.

Disturbing Rise in Sexual Violence Cases

Authorities described several rape cases reported during the Easter operations as “deeply disturbing,” with victims including minors and elderly individuals.

In one particularly shocking incident in the Bluegumbosch Disaster Park area, a woman was allegedly raped by seven suspects while walking home from a local tavern. Police are continuing investigations into the case, which has sparked outrage and renewed calls for stronger community safety measures.

Police Officer Among Those Arrested

In a significant development, four additional suspects—including a police officer—were arrested for illegal possession of firearms and defeating the ends of justice. The involvement of a law enforcement official has raised concerns about internal accountability and integrity within the system.

Weapons Seized, Undocumented National Apprehended

During operations conducted in Harrismith, Phuthaditjhaba, and Tseki, police confiscated four illegal firearms. An undocumented foreign national was also arrested as part of the broader crackdown.

Authorities emphasised that removing illegal weapons from circulation remains a key priority in reducing violent crime.

Court Appearances and Community Role

All suspects are expected to appear before various Magistrate Courts, where formal charges will be presented.

Police also acknowledged the crucial role played by community members, whose tip-offs and cooperation significantly contributed to the success of the operations.

Balancing Enforcement with Rising Crime Trends

While the arrests mark a significant operational success, police cautioned that the district continues to face rising incidents of murder, attempted murder, and rape. The data points to the need for sustained enforcement, stronger community partnerships, and targeted interventions addressing root causes such as substance abuse and socio-economic pressures.

As investigations continue and more details emerge, authorities have reiterated their commitment to maintaining a visible policing presence and ensuring safer communities across Thabo Mofutsanyana.