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Tragic Crime: Mother Confesses to Killing Infant Son in Pune

A 22-year-old woman has been arrested in Pune for allegedly murdering her 11-month-old son and disposing of the body in a well. The crime, driven by personal distress and a desire to remarry, was uncovered following inconsistencies in her initial story during police investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 07-04-2026 23:16 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 23:16 IST
Tragic Crime: Mother Confesses to Killing Infant Son in Pune
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A 22-year-old woman was arrested in Pune for the alleged murder of her 11-month-old son, officials reported on Tuesday. The incident took place in the Ranjangaon MIDC area, shedding light on a tragic and disturbing crime.

The woman initially claimed the child died accidentally after falling off a pedestal on March 8. However, inconsistencies in her story prompted further investigation, eventually leading to her confession. She admitted to killing her son to pursue a new relationship, calling the child an obstacle.

Police retrieved the decomposed body from a well after the woman's admission. While the suspect is in custody, further investigation continues into the case that has shocked the local community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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