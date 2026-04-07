Tragic Crime: Mother Confesses to Killing Infant Son in Pune

A 22-year-old woman was arrested in Pune for the alleged murder of her 11-month-old son, officials reported on Tuesday. The incident took place in the Ranjangaon MIDC area, shedding light on a tragic and disturbing crime.

The woman initially claimed the child died accidentally after falling off a pedestal on March 8. However, inconsistencies in her story prompted further investigation, eventually leading to her confession. She admitted to killing her son to pursue a new relationship, calling the child an obstacle.

Police retrieved the decomposed body from a well after the woman's admission. While the suspect is in custody, further investigation continues into the case that has shocked the local community.

(With inputs from agencies.)