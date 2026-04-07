SA Moves to Overhaul Fuel Pricing System as Global Pressures Drive Costs Higher

South Africa is set to undertake a comprehensive review of its fuel pricing mechanism, a move that could reshape how petrol, diesel, and other fuel costs are determined, as global oil volatility and domestic cost structures continue to strain consumers.

The Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources (DMPR) confirmed that the review process is already underway and is expected to be completed by March 2027, marking one of the most significant interventions in the country’s fuel pricing system in years.

Fuel Prices Driven by Complex Global and Local Factors

According to Robert Maake, Director of Fuel Pricing Mechanism at the department, fuel prices in South Africa are influenced by a combination of international and domestic variables.

“Our pricing formula is based on two components,” Maake explained. “One is the import component, which includes all costs associated with bringing petroleum products into South Africa. The second is the local factor.”

The international component—largely driven by Brent crude oil prices, freight costs, and the Rand/Dollar exchange rate—fluctuates monthly and has recently been under pressure due to geopolitical instability, including conflict in the Middle East.

A weaker rand and elevated global oil prices have contributed to sharp increases at the pump, placing additional strain on households and businesses already grappling with high living costs.

Focus on Industry Margins in Major Review

While global price drivers remain beyond government control, the review will focus on domestic cost elements—particularly industry margins across the fuel value chain.

These include:

Wholesale and retail margins

Secondary storage costs

Distribution expenses

The department has already appointed a service provider through a signed service-level agreement to conduct the review.

“The main focus is how industry margins are calculated in South Africa,” Maake said, indicating that the outcome could influence how fuel prices are structured in the future.

Short-Term Relief: R3 Fuel Levy Cut

In the interim, government has introduced a temporary R3 reduction in the general fuel levy, providing immediate relief to motorists and businesses.

“In the short term, consumers are paying R3 less for petrol and diesel, which is useful for households,” Maake noted.

However, officials cautioned that longer-term interventions remain uncertain and will depend on the outcome of the ongoing review.

Paraffin Prices Surge Amid Global Jet Fuel Demand

The situation is more severe for paraffin users, with prices rising sharply—by R11.67 at wholesale level and R15.60 at retail—due to unique global supply dynamics.

Unlike petrol and diesel, paraffin is already zero-rated for tax, meaning the fuel levy reduction cannot be applied.

Maake explained that paraffin and jet fuel are derived from the same refinery stream—known as dual-purpose kerosene—making paraffin prices highly sensitive to aviation demand.

A surge in global air travel demand, particularly in Europe, combined with refinery shutdowns during winter, led to shortages in jet fuel—driving up prices for both jet fuel and paraffin.

Government Exploring Targeted Relief for Paraffin Users

Acknowledging the disproportionate impact on low-income households that rely on paraffin, the department is exploring targeted support mechanisms.

Options under consideration include:

Direct support through an indigent framework

Registration systems to ensure benefits reach vulnerable users

Measures to prevent misuse, such as paraffin blending with diesel

“We are having sleepless nights trying to find relief for paraffin consumers,” Maake said, highlighting the urgency of the issue.

Fuel Supply Remains Stable Despite Panic Buying Concerns

Amid recent price hikes, reports emerged of fuel shortages at some service stations. However, the department has reassured the public that national fuel supply remains stable.

Officials attributed the temporary disruptions to panic buying and bulk purchasing by commercial users anticipating price increases, rather than actual shortages.

Regular coordination with oil companies—including daily operational meetings and weekly engagements at executive level—has ensured that supply chains remain intact, with confirmed shipments scheduled through to at least May.

“In as far as supply is concerned, we are safe and secure,” Maake confirmed.

A Critical Reform for Economic Stability

The upcoming fuel pricing review comes at a time when energy costs are a key driver of inflation and economic pressure in South Africa.

Fuel prices directly affect transport costs, food prices, and industrial activity, making the outcome of this review critical for broader economic stability.

If successfully implemented, the reform could improve transparency, ensure fairer pricing structures, and potentially shield consumers from excessive cost pressures—though much will depend on how domestic margins are recalibrated.

As global energy markets remain volatile, South Africa’s move to reassess its fuel pricing model signals a strategic attempt to regain control over the elements it can influence—while continuing to navigate the uncertainties of the global oil economy.