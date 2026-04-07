Tragedy Strikes in Hathras: Fatal Monkey Encounter

In Hathras district, a tragic incident unfolded when 18-year-old Shivani lost her life after falling from her house roof. The young woman was trying to escape a group of monkeys, police reported on Tuesday.

Shivani went to the terrace of her rented home for work when the unexpected visitors—monkeys—appeared, causing her to panic. In a bid to escape, she tragically lost balance and fell, as family members rushed her to the district hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

Local residents voiced their grievances over the persistent monkey menace in the area, criticizing the lack of effective measures despite authorities' promises. Doctor Vaibhav confirmed no signs of life upon Shivani's arrival at the hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)