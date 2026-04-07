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Tragedy Strikes in Hathras: Fatal Monkey Encounter

A tragic incident occurred in Hathras where an 18-year-old girl, Shivani, died after falling from her house roof while trying to escape monkeys. Despite panic, she attempted to flee but lost balance. Residents express long-standing concerns over monkey menace with no action taken by authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hathras | Updated: 07-04-2026 22:37 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 22:37 IST
Tragedy Strikes in Hathras: Fatal Monkey Encounter
Shivani
  • Country:
  • India

In Hathras district, a tragic incident unfolded when 18-year-old Shivani lost her life after falling from her house roof. The young woman was trying to escape a group of monkeys, police reported on Tuesday.

Shivani went to the terrace of her rented home for work when the unexpected visitors—monkeys—appeared, causing her to panic. In a bid to escape, she tragically lost balance and fell, as family members rushed her to the district hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

Local residents voiced their grievances over the persistent monkey menace in the area, criticizing the lack of effective measures despite authorities' promises. Doctor Vaibhav confirmed no signs of life upon Shivani's arrival at the hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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