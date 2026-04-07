Left Menu

Tragic Love Turned Fatal: The Sarunuapalli Incident

In Berhampur district, Odisha, a domestic dispute turned fatal when Chitrasen Nayak killed his wife, Puja Naik, and then hanged himself. The couple, parents to two young boys, frequently quarreled. The incident unfolded in Saranuapalli and police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragic deaths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 07-04-2026 20:42 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 20:42 IST
Tragic Love Turned Fatal: The Sarunuapalli Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Odisha's Berhampur district as a domestic dispute turned deadly, authorities reported on Tuesday.

The deceased, identified as Chitrasen Nayak (28) and his wife Puja Naik (25), were found after Chitrasen allegedly killed Puja with a kitchen knife. He subsequently hanged himself from a nearby tree.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the community of Saranuapalli. According to initial investigations by the local police, the couple's habitual domestic disputes likely led to this tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's Legislative Tug-of-War: A Nation's Financial Lifeline in Limbo

Ukraine's Legislative Tug-of-War: A Nation's Financial Lifeline in Limbo

 Global
2
Hardik Pandya Returns to Lead MI in Rain-Delayed IPL Clash

Hardik Pandya Returns to Lead MI in Rain-Delayed IPL Clash

 India
3
Crackdown in Chakur: Illegal Scented Tobacco Seized

Crackdown in Chakur: Illegal Scented Tobacco Seized

 India
4
Uproar Over Indore Water Tragedy: Unfulfilled Promises and Political Blame

Uproar Over Indore Water Tragedy: Unfulfilled Promises and Political Blame

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI is quietly reinforcing bias in education systems

How AI errors in dosage and drug interactions could harm patients

How banks are rewriting financial safety systems with AI

How emotional and social AI are reshaping human–machine relationships

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026