Tragic Love Turned Fatal: The Sarunuapalli Incident
In Berhampur district, Odisha, a domestic dispute turned fatal when Chitrasen Nayak killed his wife, Puja Naik, and then hanged himself. The couple, parents to two young boys, frequently quarreled. The incident unfolded in Saranuapalli and police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragic deaths.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 07-04-2026 20:42 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 20:42 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded in Odisha's Berhampur district as a domestic dispute turned deadly, authorities reported on Tuesday.
The deceased, identified as Chitrasen Nayak (28) and his wife Puja Naik (25), were found after Chitrasen allegedly killed Puja with a kitchen knife. He subsequently hanged himself from a nearby tree.
The incident has sent shockwaves through the community of Saranuapalli. According to initial investigations by the local police, the couple's habitual domestic disputes likely led to this tragedy.
(With inputs from agencies.)