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Historic Talks Set to Begin: Iran and U.S. to Negotiate in Islamabad

Iran's Supreme Security Council announced that Iran and the United States will start negotiations on April 10 in Islamabad. The talks are based on a 10-point proposal submitted via Pakistan. This dialogue aims at finalizing details concerning the Strait of Hormuz, sanctions, and U.S. military presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 04:50 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 04:50 IST
Historic Talks Set to Begin: Iran and U.S. to Negotiate in Islamabad
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Iran's Supreme Security Council declared that negotiations with the United States are set to commence on April 10 in Islamabad. These talks are underscored by a 10-point proposal presented to Washington through Pakistan.

Despite the initiation of dialogue, Iranian state media emphasized that this development is not an indicator of the war's conclusion.

The discussions, potentially lasting up to 15 days with possible extensions, aim to address the strategic issues of transit through the Strait of Hormuz, sanctions relief, and the withdrawal of U.S. combat forces from regional bases.

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